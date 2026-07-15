Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Susquehanna to "Hold"

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$166.38.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$175.58 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$164.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.72. The company has a market cap of C$106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$126.11 and a 52-week high of C$178.40.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Further Reading

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