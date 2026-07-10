Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price indicates a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotia increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$164.62.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$176.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 273,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a market cap of C$107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$177.36.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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