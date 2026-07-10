Go Pro
→ Sell Tesla, Buy the New King of FSD Cars (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Canadian National Railway to C$175 from C$156, implying the stock is near fair value with only a slight downside from current levels.
  • Other analysts have also turned more bullish, including Evercore upgrading the stock to strong-buy and RBC boosting its target to C$195; MarketBeat now shows a Moderate Buy consensus.
  • Canadian National Railway shares recently traded around C$176.50, near their 52-week high, while the company reported C$1.80 EPS and C$4.38 billion in quarterly revenue in its latest results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotia upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$164.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2%

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$176.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 273,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$162.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.11 and a 1 year high of C$177.36.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian National Railway Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Free Today: Your First Trade Playbook
Free Today: Your First Trade Playbook
From Profits Run (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines