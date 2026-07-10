Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotia upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$164.62.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2%

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$176.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 273,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$162.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.11 and a 1 year high of C$177.36.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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