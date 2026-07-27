Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$182.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock's current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The stock has a market cap of C$110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$185.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of C$4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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