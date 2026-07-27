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Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$198.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • CIBC raised Canadian National Railway’s price target to C$198 from C$185, implying 8.74% upside from the prior close. The analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of C$183.29.
  • Other analysts have also raised targets, including TD to C$191, Desjardins to C$185, and Bernstein to C$196; Evercore upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy.”
  • Canadian National Railway recently reported quarterly EPS of C$2.08 on revenue of C$4.75 billion. Shares were trading at C$182.09, near their 12-month high of C$185.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$185.00 to C$198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.20. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.75 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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