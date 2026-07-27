Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD raised Canadian National Railway’s price target from C$191 to C$205 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 12.58% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Several other analysts also increased their targets, with Canadian National Railway carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$183.29.
  • The stock fell 0.4% to C$182.09 in Monday trading. In its latest quarter, the company reported C$2.08 in EPS and C$4.75 billion in revenue, with a 26.92% net margin.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD from C$191.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock's current price.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.29.

View Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

CNR traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$185.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.75 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian National Railway Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines