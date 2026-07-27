Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD from C$191.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock's current price.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

CNR traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$185.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.75 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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