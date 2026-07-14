Canadian National Railway's (CNI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR's stock had its "neutral" rating restated by Susquehanna in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company's stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.12.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CNI opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $126.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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