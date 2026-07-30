Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $9.4033 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 22.04%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Private Ledger LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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