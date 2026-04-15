Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$120.29.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$111.84. 715,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,183. The stock has a market cap of C$100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.46%.The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent bought 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,166. This trade represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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