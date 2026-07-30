Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$134.36.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CP stock traded down C$6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 770,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$96.50 and a 1-year high of C$131.89.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total transaction of C$7,961,491.20. Also, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total value of C$2,643,678.80. Insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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