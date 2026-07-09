Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Upgraded to "Hold" at Stephens

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP was upgraded by Stephens to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$125.86.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$96.50 and a 12 month high of C$127.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total transaction of C$2,643,678.80. Also, insider Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$711,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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