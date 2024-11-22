Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.64 and last traded at C$27.60, with a volume of 1860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.54.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Western Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Western Bank wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Western Bank currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here