Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Candel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Candel Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.51. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 28.05 and a current ratio of 28.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Candel Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CADL

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 83,865 shares in the company, valued at $840,327.30. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francesca Barone sold 23,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $235,876.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,261.72. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics NASDAQ: CADL is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of next-generation oncolytic viral therapies designed to treat solid tumors. The company's lead candidate, CAN-2409, is a locally administered, gene-delivered viral therapy engineered to selectively replicate in cancer cells and induce immunogenic cell death. Candel leverages proprietary virus engineering platforms to enhance tumor-specific replication and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs.

In addition to its lead program, Candel's pipeline includes CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus targeting recurrent high-grade glioma, and other novel viral constructs being explored for a variety of solid tumor indications.

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