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Cannae (CNNE) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Cannae logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cannae is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on August 10. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.4467 per share on revenue of approximately $101 million.
  • The company missed estimates in its prior quarter, reporting a $0.70-per-share loss and $96.2 million in revenue, while revenue declined 6.8% year over year. Analysts expect full-year and next-year losses of about $2 per share.
  • CNNE shares recently traded at $14.93, up 2.6%, and the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.15, or a 4.0% annualized yield. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $17 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cannae.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.4467) per share and revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 103.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cannae Stock Up 2.6%

CNNE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. 21,552 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,165. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cannae has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $656.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cannae's payout ratio is currently -7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth $551,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cannae in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cannae

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNNE is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae's investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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