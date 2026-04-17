Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,856,043 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 8,005,202 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,067,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cantaloupe from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cantaloupe to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 574.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,071,355 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 1,764,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,265 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,648,000 after buying an additional 165,535 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 18,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,879. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc NASDAQ: CTLP, formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

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