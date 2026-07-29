Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPV) Short Interest Down 45.7% in July

Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 620 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,141 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Cantor Equity Partners V Stock Down 0.2%

CEPV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 60,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,731. Cantor Equity Partners V has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 million and a P/E ratio of 148.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Cantor Equity Partners V (NASDAQ:CEPV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at $12,300,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,958,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V during the fourth quarter worth about $8,200,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Cantor Equity Partners V from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners V presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cantor Equity Partners V

Cantor Equity Partners V Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners V NASDAQ: CEPV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public offering and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Like other SPACs, its primary purpose is to identify and acquire a privately held company, enabling that business to become publicly listed through a merger rather than a traditional initial public offering.

The company’s core activities include managing the proceeds from its IPO held in a trust account, conducting diligence on potential target companies, negotiating a definitive business combination agreement, and seeking shareholder approval for transactions.

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