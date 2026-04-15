Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $28.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KVYO. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.90.

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Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $304,274.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 326,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,836.48. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,797,431 shares of company stock worth $35,802,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Klaviyo by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Klaviyo by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its position in Klaviyo by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 270,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Further Reading

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