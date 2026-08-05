Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $742.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $956.00 to $742.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 37.00% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STRL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $685.00.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 11.4%

STRL stock opened at $541.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.88. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $263.45 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.87.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.22 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.700-20.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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