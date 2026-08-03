Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $226.00 to $327.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.61.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $267.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 705.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,443,481 shares of company stock worth $336,715,299. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Datadog by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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