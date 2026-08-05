Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.50.

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Xometry Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Xometry has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $173,929.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,121,824.17. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Miln sold 2,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $223,149.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,711,130.99. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,496 shares of company stock worth $7,124,340. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 17.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Xometry

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue reached a record $229.3 million , up 41% year over year and above the roughly $215 million analyst consensus. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.16 , exceeding estimates of $0.12-$0.15 and improving from $0.02 a year earlier. Xometry Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q2 revenue reached a record , up 41% year over year and above the roughly $215 million analyst consensus. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was , exceeding estimates of $0.12-$0.15 and improving from $0.02 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The core marketplace continued to accelerate, with revenue increasing 45% to $215.4 million. Active buyers rose 20% to 89,557, while accounts spending at least $50,000 over the past year increased 23% to 2,039, supporting the company’s growth and customer-retention narrative. Xometry Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

The core marketplace continued to accelerate, with revenue increasing 45% to $215.4 million. Active buyers rose 20% to 89,557, while accounts spending at least $50,000 over the past year increased 23% to 2,039, supporting the company’s growth and customer-retention narrative. Positive Sentiment: Profitability trends improved: Adjusted EBITDA rose $10.2 million year over year to $14.1 million , while non-GAAP net income increased to $9.9 million. Xometry forecast Q3 revenue of $234-$236 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $16-$17 million, both above consensus expectations. Xometry Q2 Earnings Conference Call

Profitability trends improved: Adjusted EBITDA rose $10.2 million year over year to , while non-GAAP net income increased to $9.9 million. Xometry forecast Q3 revenue of $234-$236 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $16-$17 million, both above consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue-growth guidance to 33%-34%, from 27%-28%, and expects Adjusted EBITDA of $60-$62 million versus $18.5 million in 2025. A June equity offering and Siemens private placement increased cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to $517 million, funding growth initiatives and potential acquisitions.

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue-growth guidance to 33%-34%, from 27%-28%, and expects Adjusted EBITDA of $60-$62 million versus $18.5 million in 2025. A June equity offering and Siemens private placement increased cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to $517 million, funding growth initiatives and potential acquisitions. Neutral Sentiment: Xometry highlighted new AI-based process recommendations, cost-prediction tools and adaptive supplier-sourcing models, which could improve marketplace efficiency and customer adoption, although the financial impact remains to be demonstrated. Xometry Q2 2026 Results Presentation

Xometry highlighted new AI-based process recommendations, cost-prediction tools and adaptive supplier-sourcing models, which could improve marketplace efficiency and customer adoption, although the financial impact remains to be demonstrated. Negative Sentiment: Despite improvement, XMTR recorded a GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, and services revenue declined 3% year over year to $13.9 million. The equity offering also increased the share count, creating dilution concerns even as it strengthened the balance sheet.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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