Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,827,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,921,082. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 226.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 204,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $839,056.50. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,078.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,344 shares of the company's stock worth $176,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 165.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company's stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247,877 shares of the company's stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,195 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting BigBear.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting BigBear.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and margins improved: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 13% year over year to $36.7 million, slightly exceeding estimates, while gross profit increased 48.5% to $12.1 million. The company reported a loss of roughly $0.05 per share, broadly in line with expectations and substantially improved from the prior-year loss. BigBear.ai Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 13% year over year to $36.7 million, slightly exceeding estimates, while gross profit increased 48.5% to $12.1 million. The company reported a loss of roughly $0.05 per share, broadly in line with expectations and substantially improved from the prior-year loss. Positive Sentiment: Contract wins support the growth outlook: BigBear.ai announced more than 20 new contract wins, expanded its generative-AI capabilities and cited record bookings. Management also discussed a strategic focus on acquisitions to broaden its defense and security technology platform. BigBear.ai Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

BigBear.ai announced more than 20 new contract wins, expanded its generative-AI capabilities and cited record bookings. Management also discussed a strategic focus on acquisitions to broaden its defense and security technology platform. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance was reaffirmed: BigBear.ai expects 2026 revenue of $135 million to $165 million, compared with FactSet estimates of approximately $143.5 million. The midpoint is close to consensus, although the wide range leaves considerable uncertainty around the pace of growth. BigBear.ai 2026 Revenue Forecast

BigBear.ai expects 2026 revenue of $135 million to $165 million, compared with FactSet estimates of approximately $143.5 million. The midpoint is close to consensus, although the wide range leaves considerable uncertainty around the pace of growth. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow remain weak: The operating loss widened to $28.6 million, net loss reached $25.7 million and operating cash flow was negative $22.2 million. Investors are also focused on valuation after the stock’s prior decline, while recent insider activity showed sales and no reported purchases. BigBear.ai Stock and Q2 2026 Earnings

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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