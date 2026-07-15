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Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Citizens Financial Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Citizens Financial Group to $80 from $75 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 12.66% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain upbeat: several firms recently boosted targets, and the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $74.60.
  • Citizens Financial Group reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while the stock was trading near $71.01 after hitting a 52-week high of $72.94.
  • Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the bank's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 800,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the bank's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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