Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company's previous close.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.56.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MAA opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $149.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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