Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paylocity from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.71.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $197.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 14.94%.The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $103,429.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,033,968.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 500.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,632 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the software maker's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

Paylocity News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: Paylocity reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62 and up from $1.56 a year earlier. Revenue reached $444.73 million, beating the $431.46 million consensus estimate and increasing 11% year over year. Paylocity Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Paylocity reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62 and up from $1.56 a year earlier. Revenue reached $444.73 million, beating the $431.46 million consensus estimate and increasing 11% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Forward revenue guidance topped expectations: Management forecast first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $439.5 million to $444.5 million, compared with the $438.6 million analyst consensus. The above-consensus outlook supports expectations for continued business momentum. Paylocity exceeds expectations and provides guidance

Management forecast first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $439.5 million to $444.5 million, compared with the $438.6 million analyst consensus. The above-consensus outlook supports expectations for continued business momentum. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target: BMO increased its target from $143 to $175 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade indicates improved confidence in Paylocity’s earnings growth and valuation potential.

BMO increased its target from $143 to $175 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade indicates improved confidence in Paylocity’s earnings growth and valuation potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus now turns to management commentary: The fiscal Q4 earnings call addressed the results, outlook and operating trends, which may provide additional insight into demand, margins and Paylocity’s growth strategy. Paylocity Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Further Reading

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