Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $37.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.20.

Get EPRT alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert M. Jenkins sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $708,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 34,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,892.96. This trade represents a 39.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Essential Properties Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essential Properties Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here