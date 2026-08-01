Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) to "Strong-Buy"

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Duos Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $8.61 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $252.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 45.36%.The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 365,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,797 shares of the company's stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 285,235 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $3,016,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 152.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 426,181 shares of the company's stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 257,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 2,646.1% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 396,910 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

Further Reading

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