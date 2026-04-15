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Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Capcom logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up: Capcom opened at $11.80 after closing at $11.25 and was last quoted at $11.39, with a trading volume of 66,634 shares.
  • Beat EPS but revenue slightly missed: The company reported $0.09 EPS vs. a $0.07 consensus while revenue was $221.79M versus $223.38M expected, with strong profitability metrics (ROE 26.93%, net margin 32.82%) and analysts projecting about 0.4 EPS for the year.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is $12.17B, P/E is 22.39 and beta 0.70, with a 50-day SMA of $10.64 and a 200-day SMA of $11.82.
  • Interested in Capcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.80. Capcom shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 66,634 shares traded.

Capcom Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.38 million. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

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