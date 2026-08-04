Capita (LON:CPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Capita (LON:CPI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.38 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capita had a negative return on equity of 142.88% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

Here are the key takeaways from Capita's conference call:

CSPS remediation materially weakened results: First-half operating profit fell 32% to £32 million, with the Civil Service Pension Scheme contract contributing £14 million of costs and collateral pressure on consulting revenue. Management said resolving the backlog remains its top operational priority, with improvement targets set for September and October.

First-half operating profit fell 32% to £32 million, with the Civil Service Pension Scheme contract contributing £14 million of costs and collateral pressure on consulting revenue. Management said resolving the backlog remains its top operational priority, with improvement targets set for September and October. Cash flow and leverage remain under pressure: Free cash flow was positive at just £3.5 million, while pre-IFRS 16 net debt rose to £200 million and leverage increased to 1.6x EBITDA. The company expects a £35 million–£50 million free-cash-flow outflow before business exits for the full year.

Free cash flow was positive at just £3.5 million, while pre-IFRS 16 net debt rose to £200 million and leverage increased to 1.6x EBITDA. The company expects a £35 million–£50 million free-cash-flow outflow before business exits for the full year. Public-sector and pensions growth supported bookings: Public Service revenue rose 2.4% and Pension Solutions revenue increased 24.7%, while the order book grew to £4 billion before the additional £425 million Transport for London extension. First-half contract wins included Synergy, Army Collective Training System, and expanded Primary Care Support England work, although much of the revenue will arrive beyond 2026.

Public Service revenue rose 2.4% and Pension Solutions revenue increased 24.7%, while the order book grew to £4 billion before the additional £425 million Transport for London extension. First-half contract wins included Synergy, Army Collective Training System, and expanded Primary Care Support England work, although much of the revenue will arrive beyond 2026. Capita is simplifying and investing in AI-led services: The private contact-center divestiture has completed, and management expects further cost savings, including £40 million planned for 2026–27. Executives also highlighted nearly 500 AI agents deployed, expanded hyperscaler partnerships, and a new model for operating and governing agentic AI within public-sector and regulated-industry processes.

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Capita Trading Down 5.2%

LON:CPI opened at GBX 256 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,526.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita has a one year low of GBX 215 and a one year high of GBX 416. The company has a market cap of £306.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capita

In related news, insider Georgina Harvey bought 2,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £9,878.40. Also, insider Daniel Wosner bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 404 per share, for a total transaction of £80,800. Insiders acquired a total of 27,410 shares of company stock worth $10,897,189 in the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 311 price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 900 to GBX 750 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capita has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 432.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI

Capita Company Profile

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

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