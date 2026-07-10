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Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 750 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group cut Capita’s price target from GBX 900 to GBX 750, while keeping a buy rating on the stock.
  • Other analysts were mixed but generally constructive: Capita has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average price target of GBX 434.20 across coverage.
  • Capita shares opened at GBX 228.27, well below both the new target and the stock’s recent trading averages, while insiders have also been buying shares in recent months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Capita.

Capita (LON:CPI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 900 to GBX 750 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 228.56% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capita from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 434.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capita

Capita Stock Performance

CPI stock opened at GBX 228.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,526.79. The firm has a market cap of £273.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.91. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 215 and a 1-year high of GBX 416.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Harvey purchased 2,880 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £9,878.40. Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 2,763 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 per share, with a total value of £11,190.15. Insiders have purchased 27,410 shares of company stock worth $10,897,189 over the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Capita (LON:CPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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