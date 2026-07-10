Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 750 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capita (LON:CPI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 900 to GBX 750 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 228.56% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capita from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 434.20.

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Capita Stock Performance

CPI stock opened at GBX 228.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,526.79. The firm has a market cap of £273.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.91. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 215 and a 1-year high of GBX 416.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Harvey purchased 2,880 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £9,878.40. Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 2,763 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 per share, with a total value of £11,190.15. Insiders have purchased 27,410 shares of company stock worth $10,897,189 over the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capita Company Profile

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

Further Reading

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