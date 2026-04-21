Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock's current price.

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CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial set a $45.00 target price on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Capital City Bank Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Brean Capital cut Capital City Bank Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.30. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.25 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company's stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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