Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3238 per share and revenue of $106.4370 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.47 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect Capital Clean Energy Carriers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEC opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company's stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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