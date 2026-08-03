Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock's current price.

CCEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.75.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The business had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

Further Reading

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