Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.75.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CCEC opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.10 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000.

More Capital Clean Energy Carriers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital Clean Energy Carriers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: CCEC reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, exceeding the $0.30 analyst consensus. Net margin was approximately 28%, reinforcing the company’s profitability. Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CCEC reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, exceeding the $0.30 analyst consensus. Net margin was approximately 28%, reinforcing the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Fleet and contract expansion: The company took delivery of two LNG carriers, one liquefied CO2 carrier and two dual-fuel medium gas carriers. It also secured a 10-year time charter through a new joint venture and announced a joint venture with CMA CGM to build and operate an LNG bunkering vessel. These developments support long-term revenue visibility and strengthen CCEC’s position as the largest U.S.-listed LNG company. Strong Q2 2026 Results

The company took delivery of two LNG carriers, one liquefied CO2 carrier and two dual-fuel medium gas carriers. It also secured a 10-year time charter through a new joint venture and announced a joint venture with CMA CGM to build and operate an LNG bunkering vessel. These developments support long-term revenue visibility and strengthen CCEC’s position as the largest U.S.-listed LNG company. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and maintained a $25 price target, implying further upside from the referenced share price. BTIG analyst rating

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and maintained a $25 price target, implying further upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and subsequent coverage highlighted the quarterly results and expansion strategy. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and subsequent coverage highlighted the quarterly results and expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue was $102.65 million versus the $106.91 million consensus forecast. EPS also declined from $0.51 a year earlier, which could limit the market’s reaction despite the earnings beat. Q2 Earnings Estimate Report

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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