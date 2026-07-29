Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 28.02%.

Here are the key takeaways from Capital Clean Energy Carriers' conference call:

Contracted revenue visibility strengthened: CCEC reported approximately $2.9 billion in firm contracted revenue backlog, rising above $4.3 billion including charter options. Its LNG backlog alone was about $2.8 billion with an average remaining firm duration of 6.5 years.

CCEC reported approximately $2.9 billion in firm contracted revenue backlog, rising above $4.3 billion including charter options. Its LNG backlog alone was about $2.8 billion with an average remaining firm duration of 6.5 years. The company delivered five new vessels during the first half of 2026, initiated a $20 million share buyback, and declared its 77th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. Management said remaining newbuild CapEx is fully funded under its assumptions, with cash expected to be released back to the company.

The company delivered five new vessels during the first half of 2026, initiated a $20 million share buyback, and declared its 77th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. Management said remaining newbuild CapEx is fully funded under its assumptions, with cash expected to be released back to the company. Market conditions remained favorable: LNG spot charter rates averaged approximately $93,000 this year versus $39,000 last year, supported by geopolitical disruptions, higher U.S.-to-Asia trade, and low European inventories. Management expects LNG shipping demand to outpace fleet growth from early 2028, while U.S. LPG exports and longer-haul Asian demand are supporting LPG ton-mile growth.

LNG spot charter rates averaged approximately $93,000 this year versus $39,000 last year, supported by geopolitical disruptions, higher U.S.-to-Asia trade, and low European inventories. Management expects LNG shipping demand to outpace fleet growth from early 2028, while U.S. LPG exports and longer-haul Asian demand are supporting LPG ton-mile growth. Net income was broadly flat year over year at $29 million despite revenue growth to $104.9 million, as operating costs, special survey expenses, and depreciation increased. Net leverage was about 54% and could rise over the next two to three quarters as vessels are delivered, while five LNG newbuild positions remain without long-term employment.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

Shares of CCEC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 10,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $24.25.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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