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Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Capital Clean Energy Carriers logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • CCEC trading volume rose 120% to approximately 21,416 shares, while the stock traded near $22.50. Its average analyst rating is “Moderate Buy,” with a consensus price target of $24.75.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.48, beating estimates of $0.32, although revenue of $102.65 million came in below the $106.10 million consensus forecast.
  • Capital Clean Energy Carriers declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15, equivalent to $0.60 annually and a 2.6% yield; its payout ratio is 32.26%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session's volume of 9,721 shares.The stock last traded at $22.5010 and had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CCEC shares. Zacks Research raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEC

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers's payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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