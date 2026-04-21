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Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Capital Gearing logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high — Capital Gearing reached an intraday high of GBX 5,110 and last traded at GBX 5,089 on a volume of 504 shares.
  • Insider buying prompted the move — Director Karl Sternberg purchased 982 shares on April 17 at an average of GBX 5,095 per share, a total of £50,032.90.
  • The stock shows recent strength with a market cap of £798.82 million, a P/E of 22.38, a beta of 0.25, and 50/200-day simple moving averages near GBX 5,030.93 and GBX 4,973.43, and the trust has a long track record under manager Peter Spiller.
  • Five stocks we like better than Capital Gearing.

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 5,110 and last traded at GBX 5,089, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,100.

Specifically, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,095 per share, for a total transaction of £50,032.90.

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.2%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,030.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,973.43. The stock has a market cap of £798.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.25.

About Capital Gearing

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders' real wealth across multiple market cycles. The Trust's strategy has evolved over time.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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