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Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires £50,032.90 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Capital Gearing logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Capital Gearing insider Karl Sternberg bought 982 shares on April 17 at an average price of GBX 5,095 per share, totaling £50,032.90.
  • Shares fell GBX 10 to GBX 5,100 on Monday with volume of 36,831 (below the 44,600 average); the company has a market cap of £800.55 million and a PE ratio of 22.43.
  • The trust has been managed by Peter Spiller since 1982 and boasts a strong long-term record—only two down years—focusing on preservation and growth of shareholders' real wealth.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT - Get Free Report) insider Karl Sternberg bought 982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,095 per share, with a total value of £50,032.90.

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CGT stock traded down GBX 10 on Monday, reaching GBX 5,100. The company had a trading volume of 36,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.25. Capital Gearing has a one year low of GBX 4,685 and a one year high of GBX 5,110. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 5,028.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,971.98.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders' real wealth across multiple market cycles. The Trust's strategy has evolved over time.

See Also

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