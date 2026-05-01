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Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Capital Gearing logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital Gearing hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 5,120 and last at GBX 5,102.58 on Friday with about 29,416 shares traded.
  • Insider buying: director Karl Sternberg bought 982 shares at GBX 5,095 (≈£50,033), while insiders own only 1.38% of the stock.
  • Fund profile and fundamentals: the Trust has a £799.94m market cap, a P/E of 22.41 and a low beta (0.25), and has been managed long-term by Peter Spiller with a strong multi-decade performance record.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,120 and last traded at GBX 5,102.58, with a volume of 29416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,090.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £799.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,042.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,982.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Gearing

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,095 per share, for a total transaction of £50,032.90. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders' real wealth across multiple market cycles. The Trust's strategy has evolved over time.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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