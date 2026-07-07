Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $253.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.71.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.51. 356,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,396. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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