Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $202.89. 3,926,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised estimates and targets ahead of Q1 results, with consensus previews calling for stronger Q1 EPS (~$4.67) and modest revenue beats; multiple firms (Goldman, Wells Fargo, Truist, etc.) maintain bullish ratings and higher price targets — this supports upside if Capital One posts the expected beat. Analyst revisions ahead of earnings

Analysts raised estimates and targets ahead of Q1 results, with consensus previews calling for stronger Q1 EPS (~$4.67) and modest revenue beats; multiple firms (Goldman, Wells Fargo, Truist, etc.) maintain bullish ratings and higher price targets — this supports upside if Capital One posts the expected beat. Positive Sentiment: Broad market tone opened higher today, which can provide short-term support for bank stocks including COF ahead of earnings. Markets Open Higher

Broad market tone opened higher today, which can provide short-term support for bank stocks including COF ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One was mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades” segment (routine media attention); such coverage can move intraday flows but typically has limited persistent impact absent new fundamental news. CNBC Final Trades mention

Capital One was mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades” segment (routine media attention); such coverage can move intraday flows but typically has limited persistent impact absent new fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews note COF will report after the bell and flag consensus figures and model sensitivities — the report itself (and management commentary on loan growth, NII, charge-offs and expense control) will drive the next directional move. Earnings preview

Multiple earnings previews note COF will report after the bell and flag consensus figures and model sensitivities — the report itself (and management commentary on loan growth, NII, charge-offs and expense control) will drive the next directional move. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate callers increasingly citing Iran/Middle East risk in guidance — this is raising expectations for faster inflation and higher rates, which can be a mixed signal for banks (higher rates boost NII but inflation/volatility can pressure costs and credit). Iran talk on earnings calls

Corporate callers increasingly citing Iran/Middle East risk in guidance — this is raising expectations for faster inflation and higher rates, which can be a mixed signal for banks (higher rates boost NII but inflation/volatility can pressure costs and credit). Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East headlines (Strait of Hormuz developments) are increasing risk-off moves and energy-price volatility; heightened geopolitical risk can weigh on bank sentiment and equity multiples in the near term. Hormuz/Geopolitics

Escalating Middle East headlines (Strait of Hormuz developments) are increasing risk-off moves and energy-price volatility; heightened geopolitical risk can weigh on bank sentiment and equity multiples in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Technically, COF sits below its 200-day moving average — investors sensitive to momentum and risk may sell into earnings, amplifying downside if results or guidance disappoint (last quarter COF missed EPS). No link — internal market data referenced.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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