Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Benchmark

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CFFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

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Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CFFN opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.80%.The business had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.97 million. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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