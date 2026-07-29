Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.80%.

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Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 507,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,996 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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