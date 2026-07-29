Capitol Federal Financial to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,690,697 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 442,592 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $371,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,790,130 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $48,413,000 after purchasing an additional 263,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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