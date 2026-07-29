Capri (CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $756.5680 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.90) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Capri has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $28.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $139,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $173,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $202,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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