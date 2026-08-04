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Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Capricor Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capricor Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes Tuesday, August 11. Analysts project a loss of $0.58 per share and revenue of approximately $2.08 million.
  • Regulatory concerns over the effectiveness and clinical evidence for lead candidate deramiocel reportedly contributed to a 64% stock decline, while securities litigation has added further risk.
  • Analyst sentiment has deteriorated, with multiple firms downgrading the stock to neutral or hold; MarketBeat reports a consensus “Reduce” rating and a $29.15 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $2.0830 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 1,574,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,960. The company has a market capitalization of $252.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

Key Capricor Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $732,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,954.74. This trade represents a 68.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $759,158 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,533,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,062,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,332 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,521 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAPR

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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