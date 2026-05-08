Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $29.50. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.6340, with a volume of 491,712 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 13.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, Director Karimah Es Sabar sold 7,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $240,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $240,928. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,669.10. This trade represents a 75.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 172,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,440 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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