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CareCloud (CCLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
CareCloud logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CareCloud is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 6, 2026. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of approximately $31.85 million.
  • In its prior quarter, CareCloud reported $0.05 per share, missing estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $31.27 million exceeded expectations. The company posted a 7.87% net margin and 24.05% return on equity.
  • CCLD shares opened at $2.42, with a consensus analyst rating of Hold and a $3.25 price target. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $31.8510 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CareCloud had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLD. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the third quarter valued at $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CareCloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CareCloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCLD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CareCloud from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CareCloud

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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