CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from CareDx's conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 52% to $132 million , while testing services revenue increased 61% to $100 million and adjusted EBITDA reached $25 million, or 19% of revenue. The company also ended the quarter with $374 million in cash and no debt.

, while testing services revenue increased 61% to $100 million and adjusted EBITDA reached $25 million, or 19% of revenue. The company also ended the quarter with $374 million in cash and no debt. CareDx raised its 2026 guidance to $490 million–$500 million in revenue and $66 million–$78 million in adjusted EBITDA, including $24 million of second-half specialty oncology revenue and 258,000–266,000 tests for the year.

and $66 million–$78 million in adjusted EBITDA, including $24 million of second-half specialty oncology revenue and 258,000–266,000 tests for the year. Transplant testing growth remains strong, with Q2 volume up 17% to 58,000 tests as both surveillance and for-cause use expanded. Management cited broader clinical adoption, improved workflows, and evidence supporting AlloSure’s use in risk assessment and treatment monitoring.

The company reported progress across its growth pipeline and NavDx acquisition, including a planned 2027 AlloHeme commercial launch, a 2026 clinical-study launch for HistoMap Kidney, and integration initiatives intended to expand NavDx adoption and improve reimbursement and workflow efficiency.

Management characterized its outlook as prudent while it integrates NavDx billing and operating systems; specialty oncology is currently modeled at roughly 63% gross margin and may require additional investment, although CareDx continues to target approximately 20% long-term adjusted EBITDA margins.

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CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 1,741,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,924. CareDx has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -238.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 12,103 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $279,700.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,686 shares in the company, valued at $847,813.46. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,166,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,355,681.16. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,936 shares of company stock worth $2,093,708. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CareDx by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded CareDx to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut CareDx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareDx

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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