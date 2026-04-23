CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.8182.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CTRE opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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