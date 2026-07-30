CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $249.8530 million for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 15.57%.CarGurus's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.8%

CARG opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARG

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $86,365.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,416.64. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,824 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $133,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 233,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,167,104.38. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,559 shares of company stock worth $841,568. Insiders own 18.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CarGurus by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537,856 shares of the company's stock worth $57,254,000 after purchasing an additional 942,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594,670 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.9% in the third quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 835,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,087,000 after buying an additional 435,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,457.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,447 shares of the company's stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 377,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $12,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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